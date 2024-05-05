Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $101,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 109,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $666,351 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

