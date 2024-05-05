Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to at least $7.50 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. 3,446,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.79.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

