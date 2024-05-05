Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 2,964,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

