Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

