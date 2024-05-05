PaLM AI Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $65.51 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.79522933 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,276,613.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

