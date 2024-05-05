Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,988,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,979,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after acquiring an additional 649,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,849 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,836. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.