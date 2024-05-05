Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 32 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $5.91 on Friday, reaching $469.09. 1,443,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,324. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.96 and a 200-day moving average of $465.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

