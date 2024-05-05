Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

