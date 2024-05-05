Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,207,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $482.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

