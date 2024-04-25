Community Bank N.A. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 319.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,966,000.

NYSEARCA FLCA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 5,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,606. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

