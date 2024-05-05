iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVV opened at $513.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
