Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

PCEF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

