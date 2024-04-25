Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
