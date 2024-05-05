Sapient Capital LLC Invests $8.76 Million in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 325,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KE. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.89. 63,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,697. The firm has a market cap of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

