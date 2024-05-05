Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 187,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.52. 10,297,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

