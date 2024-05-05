9,685 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 612.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 865,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 213.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,147,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 782,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 352,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

