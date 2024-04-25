Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.96.

RCI.B traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,470. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.46.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

