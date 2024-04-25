Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.96.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.