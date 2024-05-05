Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 29,591 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,070,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 865,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

