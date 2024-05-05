Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,974 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,644. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

