Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $53.24. 873,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,463. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.