3,435 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 700,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,687,000 after buying an additional 186,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.87. 1,559,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

