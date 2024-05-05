Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.61. 171,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.63. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

