Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NSC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.