Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

