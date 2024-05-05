Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,610 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.