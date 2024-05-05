Sapient Capital LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

