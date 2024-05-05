Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 1,454,887 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

