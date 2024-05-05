Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

