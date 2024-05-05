iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after buying an additional 96,819 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

