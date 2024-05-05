Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

