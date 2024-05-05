Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Trimmed by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

