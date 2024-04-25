Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 326 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 567,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,956. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

