Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $125.00 at JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. 1,004,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,730. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 215.07% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 607,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 110,984 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

