Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.37. 3,191,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.