Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 1,702,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. Analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,002 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

