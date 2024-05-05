Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The company has a market cap of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

