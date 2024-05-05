Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The company has a market cap of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
