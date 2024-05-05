Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 371,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.