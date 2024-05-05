Asure Software’s (ASUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Asure Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 575,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the third quarter worth $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 166.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.