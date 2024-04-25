Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 107,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

