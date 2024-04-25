Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,400. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

