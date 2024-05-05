Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $152.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $645,346,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

