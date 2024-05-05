CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $275.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. The stock had a trading volume of 768,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average of $226.27. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.