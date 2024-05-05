GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $43.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,470. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $67,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 521,228 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

