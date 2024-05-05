Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Roth Mkm

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

FOXF traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

