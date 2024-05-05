Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $549,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.