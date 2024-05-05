Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $135.00 at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. 8,528,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,233 shares of company stock worth $38,200,169. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Carvana by 272.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.