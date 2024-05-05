Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.
Kronos Bio Price Performance
Shares of KRON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 299,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,825. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 1,791.87%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- About the Markup Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.