Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRONGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 299,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,825. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 1,791.87%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

