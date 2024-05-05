Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.11 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $724.87 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00057800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,536,851,227 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.