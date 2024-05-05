Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $166.51 million and $3.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,400.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.00726825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00126515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00062924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00199413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00101036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.