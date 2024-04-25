Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,388 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. 3,734,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,883,627. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

